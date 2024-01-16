Though the 75th Emmy Awards were rescheduled to land in the middle of awards season, that’s all the more reason attendees at Monday’s event seemed to abide by an unwritten rule of the attention economy: If you want to be noticed, go for the glamour.

Pushed into January instead of its usual season-opening September date, the Emmy Awards took place a day after the Critics Choice Awards, a week after the Golden Globes and eight days before the Oscar nominations will be announced. Yet nominees arriving at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live showed the same dedication to the art of looking good as they did to the principles that kept them on the picket lines during the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

Eager to throw off the strikes’ cloak of invisibility, many nominees illustrated how charismatic — and valuable — actors are, particularly when they exercise that ineffable star power in a fabulous suit or gown.

As relevant, many nominees are clustered in shows that ended many months ago (“White Lotus,” “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Ted Lasso”) so it has become imperative to dress to be unforgettable. Not everyone understood the assignment, but many more did, serving the requisite elegance and red carpet pizzazz.

Selena Gomez is red carpet royalty in an Oscar de la Renta gown with 450,000 sequins. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Taraji P. Henson is a vision in the color purple. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hannah Waddingham scores in a beaded custom Marchesa gown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux wow in black. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Chastain is a neon vision at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Keri Russell makes a statement on the gray carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Suki Waterhouse is radiant in custom Valentino. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

We’re Team Shiv based on Sarah Snook’s red carpet gown alone. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ellen Pompeo is “our person” on the Emmys red carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Donald Glover is suave and stylish at the Emmys. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Juno Temple rocks a peplum dress at the Emmys. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzy Caplan is a master of red carpet fashion. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Riley Keough, left, attends the Emmys with grandmother Priscilla Presley. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Camila Morrone, right, hugs Suki Waterhouse’s baby bump at the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Niecy Nash-Betts wows in a black Greta Constantine number. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Robin Thede stuns at the Emmys. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Amy Poehler, left, and Natasha Lyonne pose on the gray carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Claire Danes is pretty in pink at the Emmys. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kieran Culkin, right, and his wife Jazz Charton share a sweet moment on the red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Coleman Domingo turns heads on the Emmys red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Issa Rae is the moment. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“Only Murders in the Building” stars Martin Short, left, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin have fun at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzles in white Christian Siriano. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Christina Ricci is back in black at the Emmys. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Jenna Ortega ditched her character Wednesday’s goth glam for a floral ball gown. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy is red hot in Armani. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Everybody loves Tyler James Williams’ Emmys look. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ariana DeBose did the thing at the Emmys. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Elizabeth Debicki stuns in Dior Couture. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Bella Ramsey rocks a hunter green suit at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Aubrey Plaza dons an edgy Loewe gown at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Brosnahan is nothing short of marvelous in a corset gown. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

We’re keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Katherine Heigl knows a thing or two about dresses … and this Reem Acra gown is no exception. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“Loki” stars Ke Huy Quan, left, and Tom Hiddleston look dapper at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

We Have no beef with Ali Wong’s Louis Vuitton gown. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Quinta Brunson gives us a lesson in red carpet style in custom Dior haute couture. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Yes, chef! Ayo Edebiri stuns in black at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Emily Hampshire adds a splash of red to the gray carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rhea Seehorn is making us green with envy in a Naeem Khan gown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Padma Lakshmi takes a twirl on the Emmys gray carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)