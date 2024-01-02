ONE beloved British racecourse has seen the end of an era – after a new broadcasting deal kicked in which means it will be shown on a different channel.

Newbury racecourse has signed a five-year deal with Sky Sports Racing, effective from January 1.

1 Newbury, which hosts top fixtures on the jumps and Flat, has left Racing TV for Sky Sports Racing Credit: PA

It means the famous Berkshire track, which hosts the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle and Al Shaqab Locking Day on the Flat, has now officially left subscription channel Racing TV.

The deal was originally signed in July 2021 but has only just come into place.

Popular TV presenter Nick Luck bid farewell to the track last Saturday, after Paul Nicholls’ Captain Teague won the big-race Challow.

He said: “The winds change, as they often do in televised horse racing.

“I can just say we’ve loved it, the best of luck to Sky Sports acing when they take over from the middle of January and thanks to all the team at Newbury.

“From all of us at Racing TV, it’s goodbye for now.”

All 29 meetings scheduled for this year will now be shown on Sky Sports Racing, which is free to air if you have Sky.

The deal was brokered by Newbury CEO Julian Thick, but he is stepping down from his role later this year.

He said at the time the deal was announced: “We believe the new agreement secures a positive and exciting future for Newbury Racecourse and its shareholders and fits with our long-term values and aspirations for the business.

“Sky Sports Racing offers a very attractive platform for us with its extensive reach to 14 million homes, a particularly strong supporting digital footprint with both attheraces.com and associated channels as well as the brand alignment and cross promotional opportunities that come with being part of the larger Sky family.”

While Sky Sports Racing boss Matthew Imi, who is also stepping down shortly, said: “Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is delighted at the partnership with Newbury Racecourse.

“We regard it as a great privilege to be working with one of our sport’s most important and progressive participants and look forward to being able to attract significant audiences to their content through our domestic and international broadcast and digital platforms.”

Newbury’s first fixture to be shown on Sky will be the afternoon jumps fixture on Wednesday, January 17.

While February 10’s Betfair Super Saturday will be the track’s first ‘premier’ meeting – and also shown on Sky.

