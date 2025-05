Normal potatoes like these turn brown when they are sliced open Formatoriginal / Alamy

The potatoes I am eating are nice, but they don’t stand out taste-wise. To find out what is special about them, you need to cut open the raw tubers and keep an eye on them. What you will see is, er, absolutely nothing – unlike normal potatoes, these gene-edited ones don’t turn brown when cut. That means less waste, because many people and businesses discard discoloured potatoes that are perfectly good to eat.

The gene-edited versions I tried aren’t on sale yet, but could be…