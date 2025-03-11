Abstract

Background Approximately 1.2 million scorpion stings are reported globally each year, resulting in an estimated 3,000 deaths. Of the 2500 known scorpion species, about 40 are considered medically significant. In Ecuador, where at least 47 scorpion species exist, information on scorpion stings remains scarce.

Methods A nationwide cross-sectional analysis was conducted on all officially reported cases of scorpion stings documented in the epidemiological surveillance reports from the Ministry of Public Health in Ecuador between 2021 and 2024.

Results A total of 1,633 cases were identified, with women accounting for 52% of cases (n = 849). The highest incidence was observed among children aged one to four years old, with rates of 18.16 and 19.11 per 100,000 inhabitants for males and females, respectively. Geographically, the Amazon region was the most affected, with the province of Morona Santiago reporting the highest incidence at 284.14 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.