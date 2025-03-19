Note: This original episode ran in 2020.

Walter Schramm did everything right as an investor — at least according to the philosophy of Warren Buffett. So how come he lost a small fortune?

In this episode, we look into an obscure government program that slurps up forgotten money. We hunt for money we might have left vulnerable and we try to figure out how it got there in the first place so we can tell you where to find the money you’ve misplaced too.

This episode of Planet Money was originally produced by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi with editing from Nick Fountain. Today’s update was produced by James Sneed. Our executive producer is Alex Goldmark.

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Listen free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the NPR app or anywhere you get podcasts.

Help support Planet Money and hear our bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.