Talking on India’s growth story, Kumar Mangalam Birla expressed that only way for India to compete globally is by investing and not waiting it out. The business tycoon was speaking at the ET Awards 2024, held in Mumbai, after he was honoured with the ‘Business Leader of the Year.’

‘Many of the problems that we think are unique to us, to our economy, are actually existing in several large economies as well. The way to compete globally is by investing and not by waiting it out,” said Kumar Mangalam during his address.

Further commenting, the business leader has named India and another is North America are his permanent bets, adding that India’s story remains firm.

Under Kumar Mangalam Birla’s visionary leadership, the Aditya Birla Group has reached remarkable milestones, surpassing $100 billion in market capitalisation. The group expanded its footprint across cement, paints, and branded jewellery while strengthening its core sectors. Known for his focus on scale and innovation, Birla’s legacy as a transformative business leader continues to thrive.