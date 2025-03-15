Zenobē, an owner and operator of grid-scale batteries on the GB transmission network, has announced that Europe’s largest battery site, located in Blackhillock, Scotland, has begun commercial operations.

The Blackhillock site is launching in two phases. Phase 1 comprises of 200MW which went live on 3 March and will be followed by a further 100MW in 2026, making a total of 300MW/600MWh. The total capacity of the site is the equivalent of powering over 3.1 million homes, said the group, substantially more than all the households in Scotland, for one hour.

Deliberately located between Inverness and Aberdeen to address grid congestion from Viking (443 MW), Moray East (950 MW) and Beatrice (588 MW) offshore wind farms, the project is said to significantly reduce the amount of wasted clean energy and is an important milestone to achieving the UK government’s mission to have a net zero power grid by 2030.

Battery storage plays a critical role in the UK’s net zero transition with over 22GW required as a minimum in the Government’s Clean Power 2030 Plan. As Britain increases its reliance on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, batteries like Blackhillock will ensure that excess power can be stored and then used during times of increased demand.

In addition to being Europe’s largest battery, the Blackhillock site will be the first in the world to provide Stability Services to the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to make renewable power more secure and reliable. Wärtsilä is supplying its Quantum energy storage system technology and GEMS Digital Energy Platform with SMA grid forming inverters enabling a resilient power system with high power quality. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) delivered the grid connection required for the site to harness the renewable energy on its transmission network.

EDF Wholesale Market Services will be the Route to Market provider for the site, through its market leading trading platform, Powershift. This platform combined with Zenobē’s battery optimisation experts will build more flexibility into the grid, essential to reducing wind curtailment and accelerating the decarbonisation of the network.

“By integrating this cutting-edge technology, Blackhillock will enhance the reliability of the UK’s growing renewable power system and help reduce consumer bills nationwide,” said a press release from the group. “The site is expected to save consumers over £170 million over the next 15 years. It will also prevent approximately 2.6 million tonnes of CO₂ from entering the atmosphere during this period by integrating more wind power onto the transmission network.”

Commenting, Zenobē Founder Director James Basden said: “Today marks a critical juncture in Britain’s clean power journey as Zenobē adds over 30% to the capacity of operational battery storage in Scotland. Battery storage has an essential role to play in our transition to renewable energy, so I’m proud that Zenobē and our partners are leading the way by launching Europe’s largest and most technically advanced battery.

“This project has additional importance, with the Blackhillock site being the first transmission connected battery in the world to deliver Stability Services alongside several other crucial services. As the UK steps up the pace on a transition to renewable power, these services are vital if we are to ensure the reliability and affordability of our grid moving forwards.”

Fintan Slye, CEO of the National Energy System Operator, said: “Our 2025 ambition to enable zero carbon operation of Great Britain’s national electricity network is central to NESO’s mission. The delivery by Zenobe of this grid forming battery is a major accomplishment and brings us a step closer to this goal. Battery storage is critical to the future reliability and affordability of the UK grid and pairing it with this grid forming technology can unlock even greater resilience for a net-zero network.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “”We are wasting no time in delivering clean power by 2030, with the Blackhillock battery site marking the latest milestone in delivering our mission to become a clean energy superpower.

“With every wind turbine put up, solar panel installed, and battery facility constructed, we are protecting families from future energy shocks.

“Battery sites like this are helping store our clean, surplus energy to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels – which will protect households and boost our energy security for good.”