Everyone who’s ever wished Pokémon were real will get a kick out of Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, where the lovable pocket monsters are rendered in the softest sweetest stop-motion style. From dwarf studios — known for the adorable Rilakkuma and Kaoru — the anime follows Haru, an anxious young woman who takes a job as a resort’s newest concierge. She’s in charge of making sure the Pokémon are having a good time.

As the premise promises, there are a lot of Pokémon in the show — and all of them are so super adorable. Did your favorite Pokémon make it into the show? Here’s every single Pokémon that makes an actual appearance — as in, not just seen in artwork or decor — in Pokémon Concierge.

Wingull

We first see some Wingulls flying next to the boat Haru takes to the resort. These sea gull-inspired Pokémon are a resort staple.

Pidgeot

A cocky high-flying Pidgeot is one of the resort’s guests.

Bulbasaur

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

A cute Bulbasaur greets Haru with a little lei when she first arrives at the resort! Bulbasaur makes more appearances throughout the show.

Hoppip

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

We first see Hoppip in the hotel lobby — and it kicks off the third episode in a big way!

Rattata

Multiple Rattata run around the resort.

Charmander

A wee little Charmander is briefly seen in the lobby when Haru arrives!

Dragonite

Dragonite first makes an appearance in the first episode, but it plays a bigger role later on, especially in the third episode!

Eevee

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

A glamorous little Eevee shows off its hair flower in the hotel’s boutique.

Psyduck

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

Haru’s friendship with a shy Psyduck is a big part of all four episodes of the show, and as such Psyduck gets star treatment in this show.

Furret

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

A rambunctious Furret chases a couple of Pokemon throughout the show.

Lampent

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

This helpful little ghost/fire-type pops up from time to time, and lends its flame to a campfire in the third episode.

Graveler

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

Big rock-types need some relaxation too! This big fella makes a first appearance by the pool in the first episode, but comes back in other scenes.

Seel

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

A happy-looking Seel is seen in some pool scenes and also by the beach. Water-types gonna water.

Wooper

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

Some Woopers run around the hotel! One is good friends with Mudkip.

Metagross

Large steel friend! It stomps around by the pool and plays with Graveler later on.

Panpour, Pansage, Pansear

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

Tyler, one of the resort’s most chillaxed employees, has a trio of Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear to help him with his duties.

Bellsprout

This lanky grass-type occasionally hitches rides on Dragonite’s back.

Mudkip

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

This helpful Mudkip belongs to Alyssa, one of the other employees at the hotel. It helps her water some flowers at one point.

Diglett

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

An ill-timed Diglett pops up from the ground and disrupts Haru!

Skiploom

The third episode kicks off with Hoppip having a very big moment… evolving into Skiploom!

Magikarp

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

One very special Magikarp with a star on its back is basically the star of this episode. It has a little pool floatie because it can’t swim super well!

Snorlax

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

Guess what Snorlax is doing? Sleeping! Well, more specifically, sleeping on the beach.

Dedenne

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

This electric mouse Pokémon is not Pikachu or Raichu, actually. It’s a separate little guy and it’s playing volleyball with some other friends.

Gyarados

Let’s just say there’s a big special Gyarados moment at the end of the third episode.

Trubbish

The garbage Pokémon is kinda cute when it’s running around a campsite.

Pikachu

Image: dwarf studios/Netflix

Surprisingly enough, the most iconic Pokémon does not make an appearance till the final episode! But there’s a whole convention of them at the resort.

Wailord

THE BIGGEST BOY OF ALL! You gotta wait till the last moments of the last episode for it, but it’s so worth it.