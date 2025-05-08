By Kantaro Komiya and Miho Uranaka

TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo-based satellite maker Axelspace plans to list its shares as early as June, two sources said, the latest in a steady stream of domestic space startups tapping the Japanese capital markets amid mixed investor views on the sector’s prospects.

Axelspace’s initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be approved by the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this month, the people who had knowledge of the matter said.

If successful, it would be the fifth such listing of a Japanese spacecraft venture over the last two years.

Japan’s private space industry, estimated at roughly 4 trillion yen ($27.8 billion), has traditionally been dominated by heavy industry conglomerates. Of the more than 100 space startups active, most are loss-making, and the handful that are listed have a mixed record in delivering stock market returns to investors.

What is, however, providing a tailwind to the private space ventures is the support from the Japanese government, which is in the midst of its biggest postwar defence buildup in the wake of China’s growing technological and military clout. Axelspace and other prospective IPO candidates in the sector are banking on that support to draw in investors.

Axelspace’s valuation in the IPO could be comparable to those of radar satellite makers Synspective and iQPS, one of the sources said. Synspective is currently valued at 121 billion yen, and iQPS at 72.5 billion yen.

Axelspace has previously considered going public but faced delays attributed to satellite malfunctions and applications for government subsidies, and may push it back again, the person said, adding SMBC Nikko Securities is the lead manager.

Axelspace did not respond to requests for comment on its listing plans when contacted by Reuters.

SMBC Nikko Securities and Tokyo Stock Exchange declined to comment.

Founded by University of Tokyo aerospace researcher Yuya Nakamura in 2008, Axelspace has launched five optical Earth observation satellites and built some small satellites for external clients including Weathernews. It plans seven more satellite launches next year to expand its in-house observation data business.

The company, in which trading house Mitsui & Co and airliner ANA have invested, previously completed a Series D round in 2023. With that, it raised a cumulative 14.3 billion yen, according to its website.

LIMITED FUNDRAISING ALTERNATIVES

The rise of space startups in Japan is “not a fleeting boom” but a result of decade-long government support through space law legislation and funding, said Masayasu Ishida, chief executive of commercial space conference organiser Spacetide.