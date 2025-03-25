Last week, a panel of experts participated in a virtual discussion called “The Renewable Rundown: Clean Energy Policy in the 2025 Texas Legislature,” providing valuable insights on the intersection of clean energy, conservation, and policy in Texas.

Sam Wojcicki, Senior Director of Climate Policy with the National Audubon Society, spoke on how wind and solar energy contribute to protecting Texas’ wildlife and ecosystems.

Lindsey Guinther, Director of Environmental Affairs at BP Lightsource Solar, shared expertise on the beneficial land use of solar energy and how policies shape clean energy development.

Jeff Clark, President & CEO of Advanced Power Alliance, discussed how wind developers minimize environmental impact, emerging wind technologies, and the role of private landowners in hosting wind projects.

Representative Rafael Anchia explained the environmental, economic, and public health benefits of renewable energy and why legislative threats like SB 819 could significantly hinder Texas’ clean energy progress.

Check out the recording to learn more.