Male police cadets in Japan are learning makeup skills. The Fukushima Police Academy started offering makeup classes in January for about 60 cadets to enhance their professional appearance. The training includes applying makeup, skincare, and grooming. The cosmetics company Shiseido is involved in the program, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Focus on grooming and professional appearance



The training covers fundamental makeup techniques such as using eyebrow pencils, moisturizing, and applying primers. In addition, cadets learn grooming skills like trimming eyebrows and hairstyling. Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido has been brought in to ensure high professional standards in the course.

Takeshi Sugiura, vice-principal of the police academy, emphasized the importance of maintaining a neat and professional appearance for officers interacting with the public. “We want to remind students that as both members of society and future police officers, maintaining a proper appearance is crucial,” said Mr. Sugiura.

Cadets react to the initiative

One male cadet who participated in the training acknowledged the significance of personal presentation in the police force. “I’ve never worn makeup before. I believe that being a police officer means often being in the public eye, so I want to ensure that I present myself well before going to work,” he said.

Public response and expansion to other academies

The initiative has sparked discussions on Japanese social media, with mixed reactions. Some users made humorous remarks, while others supported the idea. “Now they can throw loose powder into the suspects’ eyes to catch them!” joked one user, while another commented, “This may seem absurd, but isn’t it a good idea for both men and women to take the makeup course?”



Traditionally, police academies in Japan focus on physical and legal training. However, the introduction of grooming-related courses is seen as an effort to promote professionalism and community engagement. Apart from the academy in Fukushima, another police academy in Yamaguchi has also implemented a similar program, teaching male cadets proper face-cleaning techniques.

