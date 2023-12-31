Fantasia Barrino recently spoke about her “soulmate” husband, Kendall Taylor.

Barrino and Taylor married three weeks after meeting each other in 2015.

Barrino has two children with a previous partner and one with Taylor.

Fantasia Barrino can’t help but gush about her husband, Kendall Taylor.

Barrino, 39, shared details about her relationship during an interview with People this month.

“My husband’s been in the trenches with me,” Barrino told the outlet. “He came into my life and was the first person that ever called me beautiful and a queen every day, even when I felt like I didn’t look good or my hair was all over my head.”

Barrino stars as Celie in “The Color Purple,” which hit theatres on Christmas Day to rave reviews. She told People that Taylor’s support has been invaluable.

“It means a lot to share this moment with him. He’s invested so much into my life and I feel like he’s my soulmate,” she said.

Barrino and Taylor have been together for eight years. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.