If strolling down the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on your bucket list, it might be time to think again.

Because the popular hotspot running through the heart of Los Angeles has actually been ranked as the world’s worst tourist attraction.

Luggage storage network Stasher analyzed a whole host of factors to reveal which sights to steer clear of on your next vacation.

It included Google reviews, quality of local accommodation, distance from the nearest international airport, tourist safety and TikTok popularity to give each attraction an overall score out of ten.

And it turns out that the famous boulevard is far from alone in being underwhelming – as dozens of other attractions have also left visitors disappointed.

The Tate Modern in the UK, the Palace of Versailles in France and Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany were all among the worst-rated list.

Take a look below to explore the 15 hotspots which were the least satisfactory.

15. Forbidden City, China (5.41 out of 10)

Forbidden City is a sprawling imperial palace complex situated in the heart of Beijing.

It was commissioned in 1406 by an emperor of the Ming dynasty and so named because access to the area was barred to most of the subjects of the realm.

But despite its long history – it seems that it leaves much to the imagination.

Among the Google reviews people wrote that tourists had ‘expected more’ after being left ‘extremely disappointed with how boring the inside of the place was.’

And another simply branded it as ‘repetitive and expensive.’

The Forbidden City, commissioned in 1406 by an emperor of the Ming dynasty, is a sprawling imperial palace complex situated in the heart of Beijing

14. Magic Kingdom Park, USA (5.41 out of 10)

The Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida, is one of the most visited amusement parks in the world – with more than 17 million people attending in 2022.

The theme park consists of classic attractions, enchanting fireworks, musical parades and a whole host of Disney characters.

But it seems that many visitors to ‘the land where fantasy reigns’ were actually left in disbelief.

The recurring issues were around price and cost with one Google review summarizing most of the complaints in one, writing: ‘Terrible, overcrowded, there is not even space where to sit to eat.

‘It is not possible to ride anything because of the lanes. Just a terrible day.’

The Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida, is one of the most visited amusement parks in the world – with more than 17 million people attending in 2022

13. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA (5.39 out of 10)

The world-renowned Great Smoky Mountains National Park straddles the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Its official website states that it is America’s most visited national park thanks to the ‘diversity of plant and animal life, the beauty of its ancient mountains, and the quality of its remnants of Southern Appalachian mountain culture.’

But not everyone agrees.

A recent visitor passionately argued: ‘Don’t waste your time… I’m a huge supporter if our parks but this is the WORST national or state park we’ve ever visited.’

Another branded it ‘an absolute travesty’ and added: ‘You cannot find a more poorly operated national park in the US.’

The world-renowned Great Smoky Mountains National Park straddles the border between North Carolina and Tennessee – and claims to be America’s most visited national park

12. PortAventura World, Spain (5.37 out of 10)

PortAventura World, which consists of ‘six worlds in a single destination,’ claims to have been the first theme park in Spain.

It currently boasts more than 40 rides and five kilometers of rollercoaster track.

Yet, one user wrote: ‘We came here to have fun and a relaxed time but it is not fun at all.’

Elaborating further as to why, she slammed the staff as ‘impolite and unfriendly’ and claimed it ‘smelt like a sewer’ before criticizing the queuing system and adding that it was ‘strewn with litter.’

Another simply labeled it an ‘endless disappointment.’

PortAventura World, which consists of ‘six worlds in a single destination,’ claims to have been the first theme park in Spain

11. Pier 39, USA (5.27 out of 10)

Located in San Francisco, the iconic Pier 39 is a 45-acre waterfront complex lined with restaurants, shops and independent attractions.

It also offers stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and Alcatraz.

But it seems that is still not enough for some.

Pier 39 has been branded as ‘a big disappointment’ with one Google reviewer elaborating further: ‘It has become so dirty and smelly over the years.’

Others also criticized the place as a whole, writing: ‘San Francisco is no more a safe place to live or visit or tour.’

Located in San Francisco, the iconic Pier 39 is a 45-acre waterfront complex lined with restaurants, shops and independent attractions

10. Everland, South Korea (5.17 out of 10)

Korea’s largest theme park, Everland, welcomed its first visitors in 1976 and continues to draw in the crowds.

It is split into five individually-themed zones – namely Global Fair, American Adventure, Magic Land, European Adventure and Zootopia.

Yet, it seems that it is still not enough to meet everyone’s needs.

Visitors took to review forums in their droves to argue that it was ‘too old’ and ‘disappointing’ with ‘too many people.’

Someone else stated that despite the big build-up, ‘generally, the attractions are lousy.’

Korea’s largest theme park, Everland, is split into five individually-themed zones – namely Global Fair, American Adventure, Magic Land, European Adventure and Zootopia

9. Great Wall of China, China (5.05 out of 10)

The Great Wall of China is one of the largest building-construction projects ever undertaken – with the total length of all sections ever built adding up to about 21,196 kilometers.

It actually consists of numerous walls that were built over some two millennia across northern China and southern Mongolia.

And, despite the feat, some visitors were less than impressed.

One tourist wrote: ‘There were throngs of people pushing and shoving to buy tickets and the huge queues to get on the wall itself.’

Issuing a warning to others, another added: ‘Expect to spend a few hours in the heat among thousands while standing.’

The Great Wall of China is one of the largest building-construction projects ever undertaken – with the total length of all sections ever built adding up to about 21,196 kilometers

8. Fushimi Inari Taisha, Japan (5.04 out of 10)

The Fushimi Inari Shrine, which has ancient origins, is the most important of several thousands of shrines dedicated to Inari – the Shinto god of rice.

Most foreign tourists primarily visit to explore the surrounding mountain trails – but the building itself is also incredibly attractive.

But not everyone could see the beauty as one user claimed that it was a ‘joke,’ adding: ‘Not a serious place by a mile.’

Another added: ‘We didn’t spend long here as it was like sardines and crammed with tourists.’

And a third, referencing the approach via stairs, said it was ‘a miserable slog to nothing’ and ‘poorly designed.’

The Fushimi Inari Shrine, which has ancient origins, is the most important of several thousands of shrines dedicated to Inari – the Shinto god of rice

7. Ocean Park, Hong Kong (4.96 out of 10)

Ocean Park, which opened in 1977, has been billed as a ‘must-see destination for nature lovers and inquisitive minds’ as well as for thrill-seekers

Ocean Park has been billed as a ‘must-see destination for nature lovers and inquisitive minds’ as well as being a go-to for thrill-seekers.

The site, which is praised for its immense and diverse attractions, opened in 1977 and has been delighting almost all visitors ever since.

But there are some that have been left wanting more.

One family who visited earlier this year wrote a review to brand it: ‘The biggest disappointment during our Hong Kong trip.’

And another summed it up by simply saying it was ‘absolute sh*t.’

6. Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong (4.89 out of 10)

The city façade Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, often considered to be the birthplace of the city itself, has become one of the most recognizable skylines in the world.

The surrounding area is bustling with hotels, retail shops and commercial offices in a busy neighborhood that never sleeps.

But, with the Pearl of the Orient welcoming 55 million visitors to its shores every year, it seems impossible to keep them all happy.

One such disgruntled visitor wrote: ‘Please don’t even bother. There is nothing here.’

Another added that they were ‘not certain why people would come to view this’ before a third candidly said: ‘Went around in circles. Not much to see.’

The city façade Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, often considered to be the birthplace of the city itself, has become one of the most recognizable skylines in the world

5. Lotte World, South Korea (4.80 out of 10)

Lotte World is a major recreation complex in Seoul, South Korea, and is home to the world’s largest indoor theme park – as well as a mall and aquarium.

Having open in 1989, it has been a staple for locals and tourists alike for decades – but not everyone is convinced.

One recent reviewer wrote: ‘This has to be one of the worst theme parks I have ever visited. It is overcrowded. There is nowhere near enough rides with capacity for the amount of people they cram into this place.

‘The rides are pretty poor and none of them have less than an hours wait unless you are there at rope drop.’

And someone else simply said: ‘I had never seen so many people in such a tiny park.’

Lotte World is a major recreation complex in Seoul, South Korea, and is home to the world’s largest indoor theme park – as well as a mall and aquarium

4. Busch Gardens in Florida, USA (4.52 out of 10)

Busch Gardens, which first opened in 1959, is a 335-acre theme park located in Tampa Bay, Florida – and the entire attraction is landscaped around themes of Africa and Asia

Busch Gardens, which first opened in 1959, is a 335-acre theme park located in Tampa Bay, Florida, with the entire attraction landscaped around themes of Africa and Asia.

Despite there being a staggering 12,000 animals, one wrote: ‘Absolutely waste of time do not visit save your money.

‘The place is dirty and full of attitude from the catering staff. Animal enclosures are disgraceful.’

It seemed as though they had more to say, but concluded: ‘Don’t really want to waste anymore of my time reviewing the sh**hole.’

And others agreed, urging tourists to ‘do something else with your vacation.’

3. Taj Mahal, India (3.83 out of 10)

The Taj Mahal is widely considered one of the most beautiful buildings ever erected.

The immense mausoleum of white marble was built in Agra, India, between 1631 and 1648.

It was commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favorite wife whom he dubbed Mumtaz Mahal or ‘Chosen One of the Palace.’

However, even the love story was not sweet enough for some, as one visitor wrote: ‘The Taj is a bit cliché, once you have seen the photos there is nothing really extra to see.’

One particularly unhappy visitor branded it as ‘a lifeless celebration of death’ with the experience only being ‘exacerbated by the hagglers who will haunt you like hyenas every step of the way.’

The Taj Mahal, which is widely considered one of the most beautiful buildings ever erected, is an immense mausoleum of white marble was built in Agra, India, between 1631 and 1648

2. Grand Bazaar, Turkey (3.48 out of 10)

The Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, is one of the world’s oldest covered markets, having been running during the Ottoman Empire as the marketplace of jewelry and precious hand-woven textiles

The Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, is one of the world’s oldest covered markets, having been running during the Ottoman Empire as the marketplace of jewelry and precious hand-woven textiles.

And the impressive legacy continues today as it is now home to more than four thousand sellers.

However, it still ranked as second worst tourist hotspot in the world following the analysis – losing several points for tourist safety – and the reviews also gave an added insight.

One states: ‘I have to be completely honest. I was really looking forward to seeing this place and I was really let down. I thought the variation of things was poor and more importantly the attitude of the sellers just annoyed me. I don’t think I’d ever bother going back again.’

And another reads: ‘Full of fake goods. Nothing has price displayed. Sellers aggressive/pestering to the point of being rude.’

There are more than 2,700 plaques lining the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the boulevard to commemorate some of the biggest names in the industry

1. Hollywood Walk of Fame, USA (3.42 out of 10)

Topping the list of least popular landmarks from around the world was the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There are more than 2,700 plaques lining the sidewalk on the boulevard to commemorate some of the biggest names in the industry.

Yet, even still, most visitors branded it as ‘average’ on various review sites.

Giving specific details about its perceived flaws, one tourist appeared to sum up the situation with a review that read: ‘This is grim. It’s just a lot of grubby stars on a pavement.

‘The area is awful, with aggressive street sellers, and others half dressed with trousers around their knees, shouting and swearing at passers by. Famous stars are surrounded by mobile burger stands. Save your time and give this a miss.’