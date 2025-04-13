And, she continues, “theatre is a part of politics”; leaders like Poilievre have figured out how to get younger peoples’ attention. Her generation is frustrated, she reports: “We can’t afford the things our parents or grandparents could afford, and so we want to see people that are passionate, that are speaking up.” That means political leaders “have to be a little over the top, a little more bubbly, a little bit louder and more passionate and theatrical,” she suggests. Staid and serious won’t turn younger heads.