The federal government has denied Washington’s application for disaster relief after November’s bomb cyclone that caused $34 million in damage, Gov. Bob Ferguson said Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency did not offer an explanation in its letter to the state, addressed to former Gov. Jay Inslee who first requested the aid in January, only saying the assistance is “not warranted.”

The denial of aid comes after President Donald Trump has talked of reshaping or even eliminating FEMA. Trump has also threatened to withhold disaster aid for those whom he sees as opposing him.

“There are very clear criteria to qualify for these emergency relief funds. Washington’s application met all of them,” Ferguson said. “This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding.”

The bomb cyclone in November generated wind gusts up to 74 mph and led to the most severe power outage in Seattle since 2006, with hundreds of thousands across the region losing electricity. Two people died in the storm.

Ferguson said the state will appeal the denial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.