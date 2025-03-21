Two young children had to be rescued by Hong Kong’s fire service on Friday after they climbed out of their flat window and sat dangerously on the ledge.

Police said it had received reports from residents of the Queen’s Hill Estate in Fanling at around 10am, who found the two children aged three and four climbing out of the window.

One child was then seen sitting on the ledge, with the other sat on a space next to an air-conditioning exterior unit.

Firefighters seen rescuing one of the two small children who had climbed out of the window. Photo: Desmond Wang/Facebook

Three fire trucks and an ambulance were deployed to the scene.

According to the police, the children were sent to North District Hospital for a medical check-up while their parents were questioned at the scene.