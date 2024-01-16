After the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections on January 18, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that this election will change the picture and direction of politics, adding “This will be the first match of BJP vs INDIA bloc.”

Addressing a press conference, Raghav Chadha said “Chandigarh Mayor election to be held on January 18 is not a general election. This is an election that will change the picture and direction of the politics of this country. We believe that this will lay the foundation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. INDIA Alliance as a coalition is going to face the BJP in the election battlefield for the first time. This will be the first match of BJP vs INDIA.”

“We believe that India Alliance will fight this election with full strength and register a historic and decisive victory. This victory chariot of India Alliance will not stop only till Chandigarh, but it will also extend from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” he added.

He further added that whenever the Indian Cricket team have a match with any other team, the people of the country have made Team India win.

“They will make INDIA (bloc) win in this mayor’s election also and after this election, the scorecard will be India-1 and BJP-0,” he asserted.

The AAP MP also emphasized that this mayoral election will set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections and the results of all the upcoming elections.”This will awaken the hope in the minds of the people that they want freedom from a dictatorial and useless BJP government. Whatever collides with the INDIA bloc will be shattered to pieces. This message will come out from this election,” he said.Responding on seat-sharing in the alliance, Raghav Chadha said that it is not right to comment on anything now.

“INDIA alliance is that alliance in which different parties of the country kept aside their individual interests and decided to come together, decided in the interest of the country. It is not appropriate to do regular commentary on seat sharing today. As soon as any important decision is taken, its information will be known,” he said.

Chadha also mentioned the recent meeting of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and said that it was an important meeting.

“Many topics were discussed in the meeting and the resolve to come together and contest the elections became stronger,” Raghav Chadha added.

The first tie-up between the AAP and the Congress comes at a time when the two parties are locked in hectic negotiatons on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab.