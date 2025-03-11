Five Lebanese captives, who have been detained by Israel, have been released and arrived in their homeland on Tuesday, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

They were handed over to the Red Cross and are currently undergoing medical check-ups at the Lebanese-Italian hospital in the southern city of Tyre.

Earlier, Israel had said it agreed to release five Lebanese captives held during its war with Hezbollah.

“In coordination with the United States and as a gesture to Lebanon’s new president, Israel has agreed to release five Lebanese detainees,” a statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu read.