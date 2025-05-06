Authorities were looking for the animals responsible after a Florida man and his dog were found dead from a suspected bear attack Monday, wildlife officials said.

Robert Markel, 89, was discovered dead along with his dog at his home near the community of Jerome in Collier County after authorities were called shortly after 7 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson George Reynaud said.

He and his dog were found in different areas, within a couple hundred yards of each other, Reynaud told reporters.

“We do know it was a bear attack. We don’t know if it was the same bear or multiple bears,” he said.

The attack on Markel and his dog, which occurred just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, may have happened at different times, Reynaud said.

Officers set up a perimeter and were using drones to search for the bear or bears, officials said. Bear traps have been put out in the vicinity of where the attack occurred.

DNA was gathered from the scene that should help investigators learn more about what occurred, the wildlife commission said.

The bear involved is likely to be a Florida black bear because of the environment, the agency said.

The only type of bear that naturally lives in Florida is the Florida black bear. There are around 4,050 such bears on the state, the FWC says on its website.