



When selecting healthcare services in Vietnam, foreign residents prioritize the expertise of medical professionals, according to findings from a newly released survey. The survey by Indochina Research Vietnam Ltd. highlights key insights into the healthcare preferences of foreigners living in major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho. Vinmec, a leading private hospital chain in Vietnam, leads in brand awareness, with most respondents identifying it as their preferred healthcare provider. “This first survey serves as a valuable resource for healthcare institutions in Vietnam, offering them critical data on the needs, expectations, and feedback on past experiences of foreign residents in healthcare facilities in four key cities.” said Xavier Depouilly, General Director of Indochina Research Vietnam. The survey was conducted over two months in early 2025 across key urban districts in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho. Using a mix of face-to-face and online surveys, the research gathered insights from foreign nationals aged 18 and above who had used or been aware of medical facilities in Vietnam. In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, participants needed three months’ residency in Vietnam and intent to stay six more. In Da Nang and Can Tho, respondents were required to have lived in Vietnam for at least one month, with plans to stay for a further six months. According to the study, 80% of respondents in Hanoi, 71% in Ho Chi Minh City, and 78% in Da Nang are familiar with Vinmec’s services, placing the hospital at the top of awareness charts across all surveyed cities. Family Medical Practice, Hanoi French Hospital, and FV Hospital are other top healthcare facilities identified in the survey. Among factors influencing healthcare choices, foreigners in Vietnam prioritize doctors’ expertise (53%), followed by the availability of advanced medical equipment (48%) and the quality of patient care or empathy (40%). These preferences remain consistent across cities, although location-specific preferences are evident. Within the last two years, 88% of expatriates have engaged with healthcare facilities in Vietnam, predominantly for individual health concerns. Services most often sought include routine health assessments (48%), dental treatments (39%), and standard medical advice (38%). On the other hand, cosmetic enhancements and mental health support are rarely utilized or relied upon, with a mere 3% participation rate. Looking ahead, 87% of respondents plan to use medical services in Vietnam within the next 6-12 months. Dental care (59%) and health check-ups (58%) are the most anticipated services. For adult treatments, Vinmec is consistently ranked as the top choice across all regions. Meanwhile, when it comes to pediatric care, Family Medical Practice takes the lead. For emergency care, preferences vary by city. Vinmec and the FV Hospital are top picks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City respectively. Vinmec is the first choice in Danang, while foreigners in Can Tho prefer the Can Tho University of Medicine as their top option. As Vietnam continues to grow as a hub for international business and medical tourism, understanding the healthcare preferences of foreign residents is crucial.

Xavier emphasized: “We hope these findings will contribute to improving the quality and breadth of healthcare services for expatriates and their families and, in turn, foster the development of medical services in Vietnam.”