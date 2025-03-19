



Nobody goes to McDonald’s because they want healthy food.

That’s something the chain leaned into when it dropped salads from its menu in 2020. And, while that move was made during the Covid pandemic, it has not been rescinded even though many other slashed menu items have made their return.

Related: McDonald’s brings a foreign fan-favorite to U.S. consumers

McDonald’s MCD has tried various salad lines over the years. That included the McShaker, a “fun” take on a salad launched in 2020 served in a large cup.

Patrons had to shake the ingredients together, and while the gimmick was sound, the demand was not there. The chain tried again with premium salads in 2003, but customers didn’t want McDonald’s salads.

In reality, a salad only appeals to McDonald’s customers who would rather be eating somewhere else. Yes, the occasional parent might order a salad, but they’re their because the kids want to be there.

💰💸 Don’t miss the move: SIGN UP for TheStreet’s FREE Daily newsletter 💰💸

People come to McDonald’s for indulgence, comfort foods, and good prices. They’re not looking for a healthy meal.

That’s why a 2021 effort to bring McPlant, a plant-based hamburger in partnership with Beyond Meat, failed at U.S. McDonald’s. The product served an audience that was vocal but small: people who wish they could eat at McDonald’s and who don’t eat meat but aren’t vegan.

McPlant failed quickly in the U.S. Image source: McDonald's/TheStreet

McPlant was a McDisaster

“The McPlant includes a plant-based* patty co-developed with Beyond Meat® that’s exclusive to McDonald’s and made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice, and potatoes. The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of American cheese. It has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one.

It also has cheese and mayonnaise, both of which make it not vegan. In addition, it’s cooked on the same grill where regular burgers are cooked.

That, in the eyes of most vegetarians, would make it contaminated.

More McDonald’s News:

McDonald’s announces return of fan favorite item after nearly a decade

McDonald’s, Starbucks targeted by rival fast-food chain’s takeover

McDonald’s announces return of fan favorite breakfast item nationwide

The McPlant was launched in over 500 McDonald’s locations in the U.S. It had a strong first week, but sales dropped off quickly.

Speaking at a conference in 2024 McDonald’s USA president Joe Berlinger made it cleart why the company dropped McPlant in its home market.

“I don’t think the U.S. consumer is coming to McDonald’s or looking for McPlant or other plant-based proteins from McDonald’s now,” he said, also sharing that the company would not be bringing back salads.

McDonald’s tries meatless burgers again

McPlant has had some success in the United Kingdom and in limited markets around the world. McDonald’s rival Burger King has also done well enough with its Impossible Whopper, a very similar product to McPlant, that it has at least remained a regular menu choice.

Now, McDonald’s has a new take on a meat-free burger that is being tested in North America.

“The McVeggie features a breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables (including carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn) and seasoning, topped with shredded lettuce and mayo-style sauce served on a toasted sesame bun. Test restaurants are also offering a Spicy Habanero McVeggie with the same patty topped with creamy Habanero sauce,” Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

Related: McDonald’s announces major change to destroy rivals

Tests are taking place now through April 14 in select Canadian restaurants.

The chain has not shared plans for the McVeggie to make its way to the United States. It’s not uncommon, however, for an item to be tested in Canada and then released in the U.S.

History, however, suggests that the McVeggie would face a very tough road on the American McDonald’s Menu.