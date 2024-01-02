Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today’s digital-first world, brands are increasingly turning to social media influencers to amplify or be the face of their brands.

The decision to collaborate with influencers, however, is not one to be taken lightly. Compared to traditional marketing channels, influencer partnerships come with their own set of challenges and opportunities. There are several factors brand managers and marketers should consider in evaluating whether an influencer collaboration aligns with their brand strategy and goals, and it goes far past their follower count.

1. Authority and trust in the category

In the realm of influencer brands, authority and trust reign supreme.

Founders who have established themselves as authorities within their respective niches are poised for success. Influencers with extensive knowledge and expertise will earn the unwavering trust of their audience, regardless of the industry. When an influencer boasts such authoritative credentials, their recommendations carry a level of trust to their audience.

2. Influence that sells

While a substantial following certainly helps an influencer brand reach a broad audience, it’s not just about the numbers. Some influencers amass followers for various reasons unrelated to their industry acumen — be it their dating lives, roles in movies or prowess in sports.

Others demonstrate the principle that true influence isn’t solely based on follower count. Micro-influencers may have smaller audiences, but they often boast higher engagement rates and a more targeted reach, making them increasingly popular among brands seeking authentic and effective partnerships. These influencers possess the unique ability to sell products earned through a history of reliable recommendations and endorsements. It’s this trust that underpins someone’s overall influence in the market.

True influence is about having the power to sway preferences and decisions through a genuine, proven connection with an audience.

3. An authentic brand story and aesthetic

Authenticity serves as the cornerstone of influencer-driven brands. It’s the authenticity that initially attracts followers, and transitioning that authenticity to a brand is a formidable challenge. In a market saturated with brands, a name alone is often insufficient to capture the attention and loyalty of consumers.

Today’s customers seek a deeper story, a genuine connection and an aesthetic that mirrors the founder’s identity. To truly resonate and sell effectively, influencers need to align closely with the brand’s values, story and ethos. This alignment ensures that their promotions and endorsements do not feel forced or superficial, but rather, they appear as a natural extension of the influencer’s own narrative and principles.

When an influencer shares a strong correlation with the brand — be it through shared values, lifestyle or aesthetics. It enhances the credibility and impact of their endorsements, leading to a more authentic and effective partnership.

4. A product that serves a market need

Most consumer markets are saturated, making innovation and market relevance paramount. Standing out amid the sea of products and services necessitates identifying and addressing a genuine market need. If an innovation meets an unaddressed market need, then it can put itself in a position to be successful.

A product or service might be interesting thanks to the influencer’s marketing skills, but if the brand and its products don’t meet a need, it will have difficulty succeeding.

5. Product excellence beyond expectations

Product mediocrity will be swiftly dismissed. Influencer-owned brands face heightened scrutiny, with the burden of proving their products’ superior quality given that they are personalities rather than scientists or manufacturing experts. Their fame in the market presents a challenge — the need to exceed customer expectations. These brands must deliver products that not only meet industry standards but also surpass them.

The influencer’s reputation hinges on delivering the highest quality; this commitment is the brand’s greatest asset. Whilst an influencer may know what they want to create, working out where in the world to manufacture it, how to negotiate MOQs and pricing, adhering to regulations and making the product meet expectations should not be underestimated.

Bad decisions here can kill a young brand or business before it’s even started. Poor decisions can also set these brands up for failure as they grow.

6. Smart and effective operations

Ecommerce operations, from warehouse management to shipping logistics, fulfillment and customer service, are intricate and demanding. Customers anticipate a seamless shopping experience. Anything less than excellence can tarnish a brand’s image.

Influencer brands must master the art of efficient operations, ensuring that the customer journey is flawless, from browsing to delivery. Regardless of the industry or market, many sales take place online and making this as easy as possible for the customer is essential for success.

7. Continual community building

The community an influencer has built should never be neglected. It must always be the brand’s guiding principle. Deviating from this ethos risks alienating the most loyal followers, who may turn against the brand if they perceive a shift in priorities. Nurturing the community, engaging with followers and actively seeking their input and feedback ensures that the brand remains aligned with the expectations and values of its audience.

In the dynamic world of influencer brands, it’s not just about capitalizing on an influencer’s following. Success hinges on the fusion of trust, authenticity, innovation and exceptional operations. When harmoniously orchestrated, these key factors create a brand that not only reaches for the stars but firmly grasps them, delivering substantial returns and leaving an indelible mark in the field.

The magic isn’t in the follower count alone — it’s in the mastery of these crucial elements that distinguishes thriving influencer brands from the rest.