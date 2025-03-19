





New York-based pediatric mental health platform Fort Health announced it is partnering with AI-powered coaching platform Colleva to train therapists using AI avatar-directed, face-to-face simulations. The partnership aims to provide pertinent and appealing made-to-order scenarios, allowing Fort Health to rapidly train its therapists using evidence-based therapeutic protocols, which may lead to improved client care and operational efficiency. According to Fort Health, the initial series of custom training scenarios resulted in 83% of clinicians feeling more prepared and 95% able to apply what they learned. In a statement, the company said that by using Fort Health’s “agentic AI training platform,” which is modeled on evidence-based treatment protocols, therapists can participate in pragmatic role plays with custom avatars and, in return, receive individualized feedback in order to recognize areas for improvement and emphasize strengths. Additionally, the company said the series of interactive scenarios are considered a safe space to practice and develop therapeutic techniques. To help therapists build proficiency, three scenarios that represent the patient population that Fort Health treats are provided. Each of the scenario’s avatars has six personalities to select from, which allows for more realistic and varied practice. Each custom simulation uses generative AI to examine content and delivery. Customized feedback is based on distinct EBT objectives and CBT competency frameworks, and therapists are given immediate feedback on soft skill competencies. “We are harnessing AI not to replace human therapists, but to make them more effective,” Michael Palys, cofounder and president of Colleva, said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful working in partnership with the Fort Health team as they share our collective vision of using AI role plays and simulations to enhance human skills in areas like mental health where these skills are so critically important to successful patient outcomes.” Natalie Schneider, founding CEO of Fort Health, said that AI-powered avatar simulations are revolutionizing therapist training by enabling immersive, risk-free practice of critical decision-making and patient interactions. “Colleva’s AI coaching platform empowers us to design tailored, dynamic scenarios that mirror real-world challenges, providing therapists with hands-on experience in applying evidence-based treatment protocols.” THE LARGER TREND In 2024, Fort Health raised $5.5 million to expand mental health care into more pediatricians’ offices. The funding round was led by Twelve Below and Vanterra, bringing the total amount raised to $16 million. The funding enabled the company’s expansion into Texas and Illinois through a partnership with NovaWell. In 2023, Fort Health announced a $4.5 million raise from Blue Venture Fund. Fort Health was developed through Redesign Health in partnership with the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit that focuses on helping children with mental health and learning disorders. In 2024, Woebot Health, developer of an AI-powered mental health chatbot, signed a three-year agreement with Ohio-based nonprofit pediatric healthcare system Akron Children’s to provide pediatric mental health support to adolescents 13 to 17 years. Woebot’s nonprescription digital mental health tool includes content specific to teens, including media literacy, bullying in school settings, and body image and psychoeducation. In 2022, pediatric teletherapy company DotCom Therapy acquired Wolf+Friends, a support app for parents of children with special needs, mental health concerns and learning disabilities. The acquisition marked DotCom’s first acquisition since it was founded in 2015.