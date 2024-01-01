Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service for Fortnite.

Members who subscribe to Fortnite Crew receive access to the current Battle Pass, a top up of V-Bucks to their account, and perhaps most importantly, exclusive cosmetics through the Fortnite Crew Pack.

As an additional incentive to keep subscribing, you also receive bonus Legacy Styles for certain skins for each additional month you remain a subscriber.

What is the Fortnite Crew Pack and skin for January 2024?

The Fortnite Crew Pack for January 2024 is the Silas Hesk set, and features Silas Hesk (skin), The Serpentine (back bling), and the Fangs of Hesk (pickaxe).

Image: Epic Games

The skin has a number of Legacy Styles to unlock the longer you keep your Fortnite Crew subscription — with a total of six styles (across five additional months) to unlock.

You have until the last day of the month to claim the skin — you can see the following section for the exact time for when each Fortnite Crew Pack changes — from which point it’s then unavailable to new subscribers.

At least, for now; Epic has said “previous Crew Packs’ items may be made available again to Crew members at a later date,” but practically, if you have your heart on a certain pack, be sure to subscribe and claim while you can.

Fortnite Crew release date and time: When does each new Fortnite Crew Pack release?

Each new Fortnite Crew Pack is available on the last day of each month for the proceeding month at the following times:

4 p.m. PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 7 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 12 a.m. GMT for the U.K. (the following day)

for the U.K. (the following day) 1 a.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris (the following day)

for western Europe/Paris (the following day) 8 a.m. JST in Japan/Tokyo (the following day)

For example, Nov. 2023’s pack (featuring the Drakon Steel Hybrid skin) was released on Oct. 31 at the above times in the Americas, and on Nov. 1 elsewhere.

This means if you’re thinking of subscribing for the first time, it’s worth starting just before the above date and time to ensure you get the current Fortnite Crew Pack before it changes over.

What is Fortnite Crew?

Fortnite Crew is a subscription where, for $11.99 each month, you’ll receive the following:

Access to the current season’s Battle Pass

1,000 V-Bucks

The latest Fortnite Crew Pack (with an exclusive skin and “at least one” matching cosmetic accessory)

The next Legacy Style for any unlocked Fortnite Crew skins

Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League

As with all V-Bucks purchases, your currency could be locked to the platform you chose to start subscribing, so choose carefully. (At the time of writing, Nintendo Switch is the only platform where your wallet won’t be shared across other platforms.)

What happens if I cancel Fortnite Crew?

If you cancel Fortnite Crew, you’ll keep all unlocked Fortnite Crew Pack cosmetics — including Legacy Styles — as well as any awarded V-Bucks and Battle Passes earned during that period.