French President Emmanuel Macron announced late on Wednesday that he has spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the two leaders agreed to host a “conference on the two-state solution” for Israel and Palestine.

“We condemn the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza,” Macron wrote in a post on X.

“We will work together to reopen a much-needed political horizon. The conference on the two-state solution, which we will co-chair, must help revive a political perspective for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Macron said.

He did not specify a date for the event.