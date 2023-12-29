Actor Francia Raísa said she didn’t speak ‘much’ to Selena Gomez over the last six years.

Raísa famously gave Gomez one of her kidneys.

Raísa said Gomez reached out on her birthday to reconcile.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, actor Francia Raísa said she didn’t speak ‘much’ to Selena Gomez after donating one of her kidneys to the star in 2017.

“We hadn’t spoken much in six years,” Raísa told USA Today reporter Pamela Avila. “Especially the last year, we didn’t speak at all.”

News that Raísa had donated her kidney to the star was met with headlines across the world. Gomez needed a new kidney following a Lupus diagnosis. Raísa had stepped up to supply the kidney.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raísa,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of them in hospital beds, holding hands. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Raísa and Gomez originally met in 2007 at a charity event at a children’s hospital event put on by Disney and ABC Family (Raísa was acting on ABC Family’s “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” at the time while Gomez was starring on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place”). Raísa told USA Today that they bonded over their shared Mexican-American heritage and “teenage breakups.”

Years later, fans suspected Raísa and Gomez had a falling out after a Rolling Stone interview with Gomez in November 2022 where she called Taylor Swift “my only friend in the industry,” leading many to question why Raísa wasn’t included in that comment.

In the aftermath, it was reported that Raísa unfollowed Gomez around this time and posted a comment on an E! News post about Gomez’s quote, “Interesting.” (Meanwhile, Gomez responded to the frenzy: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”)

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa in 2017.

Their hiatus was broken after Gomez posted an Instagram message to Raísa on her 35th birthday in July 2023.

“Happiest of birthday to this special human being,” Gomez wrote alongside a photo of herself and Raísa. “No matter where life takes us, I love you.”

“I don’t know why the universe decided this timing,” Raisa told USA Today about the birthday post, adding, “Then she reached out and said, ‘Let’s talk.'”

Over dinner, Raísa said they agreed that they weren’t sure what had caused their friendship hiatus but that “we needed that time apart.”

“Then when you come back together, you’re better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again,” the actor said.