French Montana has revealed the tracklist for his new project Mac & Cheese 5, and it’s a star-studded affair.

Set to be released on Friday (January 5), the 23-song tape boasts features from Kanye West, Drake, Future, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy, Lil Durk, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, Westside Gunn and Chris Brown.

Other features on the project include Offset, JID, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Rich The Kid, London On Da Track, Buju Banton and ATL Jacob.

French has released a handful of singles from Mac & Cheese 5 so far, including “Okay” featuring Lil Baby, the Swae Lee-assisted “Wish U Well” and “Another One of Me” alongside The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy (which also appears on Puff’s The Love Album: Off the Grid).

The Bronx rapper also recently shared the cover art, which is inspired by the flag of his home country of Morocco.

Check out the Mac & Cheese 5 tracklist below:

New FRENCH MONTANA X WSG X KANYE WEST dropping tomorrow night !!!!!!! 🦂🖼️🐐 Let’s kick the year off RIGHT #SUPERFLYGOD#Culture#ARTpic.twitter.com/8EwIDekmdn — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 3, 2024

Mac & Cheese 5 was first announced in November and marks the fifth installment in French Montana’s mixtape series which started in 2009.

“Mac n cheese 5 january 5th,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “LETS FINISH WHAT WE STARTED. This one for the books ! #freemaxb #foreverchinx.”

French released his last project Coke Boys 6 in January 2023, serving as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama.

The project featured the likes of A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, Jeremih, Stove God Cooks, Chinx, Smooky Margielaa, Vory, Max B, EST Gee, BIG30, NAV and King Combs.

His last studio album They Got Amnesia dropped in November 2021, while he also dropped a collaborative album with Harry Fraud in June 2022 titled Montega.