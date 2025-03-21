PARIS — David Lappartient, the head of the French Olympic Committee, won’t seek a new term later this year after losing to Kirsty Coventry in the race for president of the International Olympic Committee.

Coventry became the first woman and first African to get the powerful position after beating out six other candidates Thursday. Lappartient, who presides over cycling’s governing body UCI, picked up just four of 97 votes.

He was elected to the helm of the French Olympic committee (CNOSF) in June 2023 and was in charge when Paris successfully hosted the Summer Games and Paralympics last year. Under his tutelage, France was also given the hosting rights for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Lappartient has been a fast-rising and busy IOC member since joining the international body three years ago. He oversaw the preparation of a 12-year deal with Saudi Arabia for creating and staging the new video gaming Esport Olympics. It will debut in 2027.

Editor’s Picks

Lappartient said Friday in a letter to the directors and presidents of the French Olympic Committee’s member federations that he was proud of his achievements but that he wants to stick to his commitment to a two-year tenure.

Lappartient, who is eligible to seek a third term as UCI president from 2025-29, said it’s difficult to combine that role with other responsibilities.

“While it has been possible to combine these commitments over these two years at the cost of a very substantial personal investment, I do not believe that it is desirable, apart from the exceptional circumstances of the last two years,” he said.

Lappartient, who has been president of the UCI since 2017, was elected president of France’s Olympic Committee as a replacement for Brigitte Henriques after she resigned unexpectedly. The next election will be held in June.