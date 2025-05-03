toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Mike Waltz is out as President Trump’s National Security Adviser, it’s the first major departure for the Trump White House since the start of his second term. Then, young Democrats are expressing dissatisfaction with their party, and making moves: primarying sitting incumbent lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Asma Khalid, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and political reporter Elena Moore.

_______________________________________________________

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.