Defense technology startup Gallatin AI was founded by Woody Glier, Daniel Buchmueller and Brian Ballard in 2024. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Gallatin AI emerged from stealth mode on Tuesday and announced it has secured $15 million in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm 8VC.

The Washington-based defense technology startup aims to transform military logistics using AI to improve the speed and effectiveness of critical supply chain decisions, company officials said.

“We’re entering this new era … whether it’s the Houthis and cost-effective drones and rockets, whether it’s great power competition in the Pacific, there’s real concern that supply lines have never been more vulnerable, and we lack a current generation of predominantly software-based capabilities, AI capabilities, that will allow more rapid decision making in order to move the right things to the right places at the right time,” Woody Glier, CEO of Gallatin AI, told FreightWaves in an interview.

Gallatin AI was founded by Glier, Daniel Buchmueller and Brian Ballard in 2024. Its leadership team combines expertise from major technology and defense organizations, including Palantir, Scale AI and Amazon, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Gallatin AI intends to use the seed funding to accelerate its technology development and team expansion in its offices in Washington and El Segundo, California. Gallatin is looking for hires specifically in engineering and deployment-facing roles to scale its platform across military services.

8VC officials said they have seen an expanding gap between commercial logistics innovation and military capabilities. Gallatin AI was incubated through 8VC’s Build program, which has launched defense unicorns Epirus and Saronic.

“We partnered with Gallatin’s team to close that gap, bringing commercial-grade AI and automation to the Department of Defense’s most urgent logistics challenges,” Alex Moore, partner and defense lead at 8VC, said in a news release.

In addition to 8VC, the seed round included participation from Silent Ventures, Moonshots Capital, Timeless Partners and Banter Capital.

Gallatin’s flagship solution is Navigator, which focuses on accelerating resupply workflows through real-time data integration, AI-generated courses of action and simulation capabilities, aiming to enable military personnel to sustain operational advantages through predictive analytics and automated decision support.

“We’re targeting operational resupply … . [I]t’s the daily calculation of food, fuel, water, batteries, medical supplies … . [I]f those supplies don’t move from the operational distribution points to the tactical edge, our troops can’t move. They can’t stay ready and able to project force and deterrent capability wherever it’s needed,” Glier said.