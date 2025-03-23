The African nation of Zaire was elated. Its president, Mobutu Sese Seko, had struck a deal in 1974 for the country to host potentially the biggest boxing contest in history: Muhammad Ali, a legend seemingly on the decline, versus George Foreman, a ferocious, rising heavyweight world champion.

Mr. Mobutu, a brutal autocrat, saw a chance to introduce Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo, to the world as a stable nation of 22 million people on the path to becoming a developed powerhouse.

Then, early in the promotion of the fight, Mr. Ali, who turned bravado into an art, delivered a threat to journalists who doubted him. In Zaire, “we’re going to put you in a pot and cook you,” he said, according to Gene Kilroy, his business manager.

A short time later, Mr. Kilroy said, they got a call from one of Mr. Mobutu’s aides.

“We’re trying to promote tourism, not kill it,” Mr. Kilroy recalled the aide saying, pushing back on the trope of cannibalism in Africa.