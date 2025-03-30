A test rocket aimed at kickstarting satellite launches from Europe fell to the ground and exploded 40 seconds after takeoff from a Norwegian space port on Sunday, in what German startup Isar Aerospace had described as an initial test.

The uncrewed Spectrum rocket was billed as the first attempt at an orbital flight to originate from Europe, where several nations, including Sweden and Britain, have said they want a share of a growing market for commercial space missions.

Isar Aerospace, which had warned that the initial launch could end prematurely, said the test produced extensive data that its team can learn from.

Blasting off from Norway’s Arctic Andoeya Spaceport, the Spectrum is designed for small and medium-sized satellites weighing up to one metric ton, although it did not carry a payload on its maiden voyage.

The mission was intended to collect data on the company’s in-house developed launch vehicle, in a first integrated test of all its systems, Bavarian Isar Aerospace said last week.