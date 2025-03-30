Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence is no longer up and coming—it’s already here. Whether you’re a business owner juggling a dozen responsibilities, a marketer trying to stay relevant, or a team lead looking for an edge, mastering tools like ChatGPT and skills related to automation are essential.

The ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree Bundle can seriously help you amp up that skillset, and at just $19.97 (through April 27), it’s one of the best values you’ll find in AI education right now.

This online learning bundle includes 12 courses and 25+ hours of content that break down everything from the basics of ChatGPT to real-world applications of over 20 top AI tools. You’ll learn how to customize and use AI to streamline business tasks, automate repetitive processes, improve team communication, and boost your productivity—without needing to be a developer.

Courses cover a range of in-demand topics like data visualization, AI-enhanced creativity, automated marketing, chatbot design, and business process optimization. Instead of general concepts, the content focuses on how to apply AI in everyday work scenarios. Think: writing better proposals, creating engaging content faster, or building smart workflows that free up your time.

And if you’ve ever been overwhelmed by the number of new tools out there, this bundle is a curated introduction to what’s actually useful—and how to use it without drowning in tutorials or tech jargon. It’s beginner-friendly, available 24/7, and optimized for desktop or mobile.

You’ll also walk away with a Certificate of Completion, which is great for your resume, portfolio, or just letting clients know you’re not winging it.

Why this deal is worth it

At just $19.97, you’re getting lifetime access to a course bundle originally priced at $790. That’s a serious return on investment for professionals who want to future-proof their skills and stay ahead of the curve. With practical lessons, expert instruction, and no subscriptions or surprise fees, this deal delivers real value for anyone ready to embrace the AI-powered workplace. It’s not just about learning AI—it’s about using it to work smarter.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get this ChatGPT and Automation learning bundle while it’s just $19.97 (reg. $790) through April 27.

