Ginuwine and Tyrese have given a special treat to fans of classic R&B, teasing that the much-anticipated TGT reunion is all but imminent.

Tyrese was the first to suggest that the supergroup’s reunion was on the horizon when he took to his Instagram on Wednesday (January 17) to reveal that he’d been chatting with his old group-mates.

“On a conference call with TGT!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “8 offers into these R&B frequencies….‘Just hearing the fellas voices on these calls has been good to the soul!!!!!!! Damn I missed yall…. TANK GINUWINE TYRESE!!! @therealtank @ginuwine @tyrese mind blown!!!!”

Ginuwine chimed in with a comment of his own: “I’m there king [raised hands emoji][fire emoji] let’s go,” before following it up with a similar Instagram post later that same day.

“Just had a great convo with my brothas all I’m gonna say is uhhhhh ohhhhhh stay tuned #tgt #tyrese #tank love these guys it’s on!!!!! @tyrese @therealtank TGT !!!! It’s time,” he wrote in his caption.

Check out both posts below.

Back in October, Ginuwine first shared a clip of the trio back together, with Tank giving an informal speech to a small group of people in which he confirms the return of the supergroup.

“I love you brothers in real life,” he began, referring to his group mates. “And I want nothing but the best for you all, personally, and I want nothing but the best for the R&B universe. There’s people who look up to us, for the people who follow us, for the people who’re inspired by us, the people who’re just connected to us in ways we can never imagine.

He then cut straight to the chase, saying: “The only way to seal that legacy is to bring this motherfucka back.”

Ginuwine wrote in the caption of the Instagram post: “I knew it would happen I just want it to be perfect for each and every individual we come together to say we are Kings so let’s move forward I appreciate the love we get now let’s go!!!! #TGT #uhooo #TankGTyrese ok it’s time ok Letsgo @therealtank and @tyrese my brothas for life.”

In the post’s comments section, he added: “Problems coming now the best RnB album EVER!!!!! Without question we ready now I’m ready now.”

TGT released their first song in 2007, but didn’t put out an album until 2013 with Three Kings. Despite the success of the project, the group disbanded in 2015 after disagreements between the singers as well as between the group members and their record label.