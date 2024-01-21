Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box looked rejuvenated on Sunday after spending a girl’s weekend away together with their daughters.

The Melbourne-based buddies were spotted leaving a Sydney hotel with their children after spending their getaway watching Beauty and the Beast the Musical.

Looking pretty in pink, Carrie, 43, stepped out in a pair of loose pastel jeans with a white top tucked into the front.

Hiding her face behind a pink cap and a pair of dark shades, the Hit Network star finished her casual look with a pair of sneakers and coffee in hand.

She rolled a coral suitcase across the pavement outside the hotel as she rested a black bag on top, overflowing with children’s toys.

Hoisting it over her shoulder, Carrie, who was with her daughters Evie, nine, and Adelaide, six, was more than happy to step back and let her driver load up the back of the car with everyone’s suitcases.

Meanwhile, Fifi, 46, kept her daughters Trixie, eight, and Daisy, two, close as she held the hand of her youngest while loading up their bags.

The radio personality looked incredibly fit as she gave a sneak peek of her fresh abs in a grey crop top and frilled black-and-pink skirt which flowed to her ankles.

While her young one looked less than happy to be leaving, Fifi was all smiles as she slung her black designer bag across her body and slipped on some dark shades.

Giving their driver a friendly greeting, she passed off her daughter’s bright pink Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse suitcase before getting her into the car.

Their happy weekend away comes just days after Fifi boldly declared war on upcoming radio rivals Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson ahead of their show’s expansion to Melbourne this year.

Fifi currently co-hosts the popular Melbourne breakfast program Fifi, Fev and Nick alongside Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody on 101.9’s FOX FM.

But the radio personality isn’t afraid of KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show making its way to Victoria’s capital – revealing she is only ‘focused’ on her team at the Hit Network.

‘I love that everyone is talking about radio at the moment, obviously the Melbourne landscape is about to change (and everyone is saying) oh how is all this going to play out,’ she told the Herald Sun.

‘I’m just as excited about this as anyone. It’s game on, let’s see what happens.’