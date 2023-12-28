In a shocking revelation, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg accused Vince McMahon of not keeping his promise. Goldberg, who returned to WWE in 2016 at Survivor Series, shocked fans by squashing Brock Lesnar in two minutes. Following his return, he embarked on a six-year run with WWE. As it is, he secured the WWE Universal Championship on two occasions by defeating Kevin Owens and later Bray Wyatt.

In 2018, Goldberg was honored with an induction into the Hall of Fame. Surprisingly, he left the company without a fitting farewell. He concluded his tenure with a final match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, which coincided with the expiration of his contract in December 2022.

During an interview with Steven & Captain Evil, Goldberg disclosed the reasons behind not receiving a suitable retirement match. He further shedding light on his relationship with Vince McMahon, saying, “Vince is like Dana White. He’s the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal,”

He continued, “I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match.’ I did what he asked. As a performer, I was 56 years old. As a human being, you’re conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn’t work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of sh*t as far as I’m concerned.”

Could Goldberg be making a move to AEW?

After becoming a free agent, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has consistently been associated with AEW. Recently, he showed interest in participating at AEW star Sting’s retirement match. The event is slated for AEW Revolution on March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Considering Goldberg’s free agent status and Tony Khan’s statement about having a great relationship with WWE Hall of Famer, the former will likely make a move to AEW, potentially for Sting’s retirement match.

The upcoming months for AEW will be intriguing, especially with Sting’s retirement scheduled for March and Goldberg currently being a free agent.