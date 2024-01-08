The 81st Golden Globe Awards winners are being announced – with some surprise victors picking up gongs.

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting proceedings from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with the star-studded room packed with Hollywood legends.

Robert Downey Jr. won the Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“I took a beta blocker, so this is gonna be a breeze,” the Iron Man star joked in his acceptance speech.

While Ali Wong became first Asian American to win Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Beef.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” Wong said. “It’s because of you I’m able to be a working mother.”

