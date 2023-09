Embattled Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive David Solomon said Thursday he remains optimistic about the firm’s prospects despite media reports that he’s difficult to work with as he continues to steer the bank toward an expected uptick in deal-making.

“I don’t recognize the caricature that’s been painted of me,” Solomon told CNBC’s David Faber in a live TV interview on Thursday. “My colleagues don’t know that [person] either.”

Regardless…