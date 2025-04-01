RamayKuti Aashram Mahant Ram Hriday Das on Monday praised the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to impose a liquor ban at 19 religious places across the state, calling it a “good decision.”

“This is a welcome decision. Our greetings to the MP government. But this decision should have been taken earlier. It is a very good decision. We hope that the government’s decision is implemented properly,” Das told ANI.

Padma Shri BK Jain also expressed his gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the move, acknowledging the decision as timely and significant for the future. However, he also pointed out that the success of this initiative depends on both government and public cooperation.

“I thank MP CM Mohan Yadav for taking this decision. It was the right decision at the right time. This will bring good results in the future, but this is not just the government’s responsibility. Everyone from the public also has to work for it; only then will this liquor be successful. My suggestion is that the way the MP government has made this decision for Chitrakoot, the Uttar Pradesh government should also do this for Chitrakoot. Only then would the liquor ban actually be possible,” Jain told ANI.

The Madhya Pradesh government outlined the liquor ban in 19 religious cities and gram panchayats of the state would be implemented from April 1.

Live Events



This announcement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was approved by the Cabinet at a meeting held in Maheshwar, the city of Lokmata Ahilyabai, on January 24, 2025.Following the recent decision, all establishments that sell alcoholic beverages, including liquor shops and bars, will be mandated to close their operations within the entire urban boundaries of several cities.This includes Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the closure will extend to the gram panchayat regions of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

From April 1, 2025, liquor is completely prohibited in 19 declared sacred urban and rural areas of the state.

