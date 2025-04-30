TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – With the visa-free transit policy for Japanese tourists implemented by China at the end of 2024, as well as its high-quality yet low-cost consumption and geographical advantages, an increasing number of Japanese tourists have been attracted to China and it is integral part of their pleasure-seeking experience to eat, drink and be merry. Among them, healthy and delicious Chinese fresh fruit tea has become a must-have on the journey. As a Chinese freshly made tea beverage brand, Goodme has naturally become a classic try for Japanese tourists with its product strengths in quality-price performance and brand influence.

On April 18, the A+ Cheese Grape Fruit Tea, one of the classics offered by Goodme as a Chinese freshly made tea beverage brand made its return, with the cumulative sales exceeding 230 million cups. The tea beverage made of seasonal grapes costs only RMB 20 yuan, equivalent to about 388 yen, in China, while a cup of Summer Black grapevine fruit tea costs 1,150-1,250 yen in Japan, 3-4 times the price in China. This Chinese freshly made tea beverage brand has earned great popularity among domestic and overseas consumers with its excellent product strengths and market reputation.

It is the great value for the price and rich product variety that make the Chinese fresh fruit tea a classic delicacy. In the offline franchise stores of Goodme, a cup of grape-made fruit tea, pineapple-made fruit tea, or apple-made fruit tea costs 389 yen, while in Japan it costs 518-1250 yen, 2-3 times more than the price of similar products in China, let alone the lack of the apple-made fruit tea in Japan.

As China continues to relax its visa-free policies, the enthusiasm of Japanese tourists visiting China is soaring. It has become a phenomenal experience with the sense of ritual among them to try the Chinese fresh fruit tea. Goodme is not only popular in China but also well loved by more and more Japanese tourists nowadays. “Day day good me day day good” has gradually become a prevailing fashion trend among the younger generation at home and abroad.

As of now, Goodme has opened more than 10,000 stores as the only freshly made beverage brand in the world with more than 10,000 stores to adopt fresh ingredients. As it was listed in Hong Kong this February, Goodme has formulated a strategic plan to expand overseas markets.

About Goodme

Goodme is one of China’s freshly made tea beverage brands, with the highest annual sales of nearly 1.2 billion cups in 2023. It is known for high-quality ingredients with a short shelf life for freshly made beverage delivered by its cold chain logistics, featuring the freshness in every cup that “you can have every day and never get tired of”. It was listed in Hong Kong, China in February 2025 (stock code: 01364).

