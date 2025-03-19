Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

Google agreed to acquired cloud security startup Wiz for $32 billion.

But Alphabet shares declined as much as 5% as investors instead focused on the economy.

Slowdown worries have come to a head in recent weeks, with some bracing for recession.

Investors have met Google’s $32 billion acquisition of cloud security startup Wiz with a collective yawn.

Shares of parent-company Alphabet dropped as much as 5% on Tuesday following the deal announcement.

The deal is seen as an attempt by Google to close the gap between itself and mega-cap cloud competitors like Amazon and Microsoft. But rather than react to a potentially transformative deal, investors elected to focus on economic-slowdown fears.

These concerns stem largely from President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war, with uncertainty around tariffs clouding forecasts for corporate activity and economic expansion. Rumblings of a possible recession have gotten louder, leading to risk-off sentiment that recently pushed the benchmark S&P 500 into correction territory.

Alphabet’s share decline comes alongside a sell-off for the so-called Magnificent Seven. Tesla fell 5% to pace the group’s losses, while Meta fell 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.8%.

Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting to determine how the central bank feels about the state of the economy. Virtually no investors expect an interest-rate cut at this meeting, though this could become a possibility down the road if the economic stimulus is needed.

