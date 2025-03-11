Greenland’s residents voted on Tuesday in an election brought into the international spotlight by U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to take control of the mineral-rich island, firing up a debate over its independence.

Since taking office in January, Trump has vowed to make Greenland — a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark — part of the United States, saying it is vital to U.S. security interests.

The vast island, with a population of just 57,000, has been caught up in a geopolitical race for dominance in the Arctic, where melting ice caps are making its resources more accessible and opening new shipping routes. Both Russia and China have intensified military activity in the region.

Greenland is a former Danish colony and a territory since 1953. It gained some autonomy in 1979 when its first parliament was formed, but Copenhagen still controls foreign affairs, defence and monetary policy and provides just under $1 billion US a year to the economy.

In 2009, it won the right to declare full independence through a referendum, though it has not done so out of concern living standards would drop without Denmark’s economic support.

Voting in the parliamentary election began Tuesday morning at 72 polling stations across the Arctic island, where 40,500 people are eligible to vote. Unofficial election results should be available soon after polls close at 10 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, but they won’t be certified for weeks as ballot papers make their way to the capital from remote settlements by boat, plane and helicopter.

“I’m feeling very excited. I hope that people will vote with their common sense and without greed,” Liv Aurora, a candidate with the ruling Inuit Ataqatigiit party, said at a polling station in the capital, Nuuk.

“I hope to make a difference and to make Greenland strong and independent.”

Independence question ‘put on steroids’

Trump’s vocal interest has shaken up the status quo and — coupled with the growing pride of the Indigenous people in their Greenlandic Inuit culture — put independence front and centre in the election.

“The question of independence was put on steroids by Trump,” said Masaana Egede, editor of local newspaper Sermitsiaq. “It has put a lid on everyday issues.”

In the final debate on Greenland’s state broadcaster KNR late on Monday, leaders of the five parties currently in parliament unanimously said they did not trust Trump.

People gather outside a polling station in Nuuk on Tuesday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

“He is trying to influence us. I can understand if citizens feel insecure,” said Erik Jensen, leader of government coalition partner Siumut.

No polls or exit polls are expected. A January poll suggested that a majority of Greenland’s inhabitants support independence but are divided on timing.

Early on, the election campaign focused on the anger and frustration aimed at historical wrongdoings by former colonial ruler Denmark, according to Julie Rademacher, a consultant and former adviser to Greenland’s government.

“But I think the fear of the U.S. imperialist approach has lately become bigger than the anger towards Denmark,” Rademacher said.

Reuters spoke to more than a dozen Greenlanders in Nuuk, all of whom said they favoured independence — although many expressed concern that a swift transition could damage the economy and eliminate Nordic welfare services like universal health care and free schooling.

“We don’t want to be part of the U.S. for obvious reasons: health care and Trump,” said Tuuta Lynge-Larsen, a bank employee and Nuuk resident, adding that this election is especially important.

The island holds substantial natural resources, including critical minerals such as rare earths used in high-tech industries, ranging from electric vehicles to missile systems.

However, Greenland has been slow to extract them due to environmental concerns, severe weather and China’s near-total control of the sector, which has made it difficult for companies elsewhere to make a profit or secure buyers.

Trump softens stance

Trump initially declined to rule out military force, alarming many Greenlanders, although he later softened his stance, stating he would respect the will of the local people and was “ready to invest billions of dollars” if they joined the U.S.

Greenland’s prime minister, Mute Egede, has stressed the island is not for sale and advocated for a broad coalition government to resist external pressure. In an interview aired on Monday by Danish broadcaster DR, he dismissed Trump’s offer as disrespectful, expressing willingness to co-operate with other countries instead.

Election posters are displayed outside a polling station in Nuuk on Tuesday. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

Denmark’s prime minister has said Greenland is not for sale but made it clear that it is up to the local people to decide their future.

All six main political parties support independence but differ on how and when it could be achieved.

The pro-independence Naleraq party, the leading opposition force, has gained momentum ahead of the election, bolstered by U.S. interest and fresh accusations of Denmark’s historic exploitation of Greenland’s mineral wealth.

“This is our independence election,” said Qupanuk Olsen, a Naleraq candidate.

The party believes that U.S. attention strengthens Greenland’s position in secession talks with Denmark, and it aims to bring a deal with Copenhagen to a vote before the next election in four years.

According to Egede, the local newspaper editor, the party could increase its current five seats but is unlikely to secure a majority in parliament.