PERTH Thursday, 8 May 2025 — Following Woodside’s 2025 AGM, David Ritter, CEO at Greenpeace Australia, said:

“Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder treated Greenpeace representatives at the AGM with unnecessary antagonism and evasiveness, but we will not relent on rigorous democratic scrutiny to hold Woodside accountable for its plans to wreck WA’s pristine oceans, Scott Reef, and our climate.

“From the proceedings at recent Woodside AGMs, it is abundantly clear that many Western Australians and Woodside shareholders are deeply concerned about the devastating potential impact of Woodside’s plans on our oceans, climate, health, and cultural heritage—and that Woodside is feeling the heat.

“Instead of responding to valid concern and scrutiny with antagonism, Woodside should focus on ensuring its plans align with what the science demands on nature protection and emissions reduction. We know that we must stop the extraction and burning of new fossil fuels, and transition to renewable energy at emergency speed and scale if we are to secure a safer climate in the future.

“Woodside’s proposed extension of the North West Shelf facility, and its plans to drill for gas near Scott Reef, pose an unacceptable risk to our oceans, and our climate.

“The hundreds of thousands of Australians who are deeply concerned about the future of our oceans, environment and climate, will continue to speak up against Woodside’s risky plans. Greenpeace calls on the Albanese government, which has just been elected with a strong climate mandate, to heed the evidence and reject Woodside’s planned North West Shelf extension and Browse gas field.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Vai Shah on 0452 290 082 or [email protected].

Photos from the protest and file photos for editorial use will be available here after the protest: Google Drive folder.