The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the GSEB SSC result for 2025. Students who participated in the examination can now access their results on the official website gseb.org.The GSEB SSC exams were conducted from February 27 to March 10 at various centers across Gujarat, with approximately 7 lakh students taking part. In contrast to last year, when the results were declared in May, this year’s results have been published online following established trends.

How to Check Your GSEB SSC Result 2025

To view your GSEB SSC result for 2025, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website gseb.org.

2. Click on the link for GSEB SSC result 2025 available on the homepage.

3. Enter your details, including your roll number and date of birth.

4. Your GSEB SSC result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for your records.Students are encouraged to verify the details on their scorecards and reach out to the GSEB in case of any discrepancies.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: Pass Criteria and Next Steps

To pass the GSEB SSC examination, candidates must achieve a minimum score of 33 in each subject, along with an overall aggregate of 33 or above. Some subjects may also require additional practical or internal assessments.

For those who do not meet the passing criteria, the GSEB offers the option of Supplementary Exams, which candidates can apply for within the specified deadlines.

For students who have successfully passed, it’s time to plan the next steps in their academic journey, such as enrolling in Class 11. For further updates, please continue to check the official website gseb.org.

