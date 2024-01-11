The Epic Games Winter Sale may have come to an end, but there’s still some fantastic deals to be found on the online store. This includes the excellent Guardians of the Galaxy video game, which is currently available for free, but only for a limited time. The final game in Epic’s festive giveaway, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is free until 4pm GMT UK time on the afternoon of January 11. It will be replaced at 4pm by exploration based indie game Sail Forth, which will be available as a free download until the same time the following week.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit with critics when it launched back in 2021.

The third-person action game sees players control Star Lord, who fights alongside his fellow Guardians.

“Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” reads the official description.

“With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.”

While it doesn’t feature the same cast from the Marvel movies, the video game adaptation does have the same sense of humour and 1980s soundtrack.

If you want to grab the Guardians of the Galaxy game for free, you’ll need to create an Epic account, visit the storepage and redeem the game.