Businessman Robert Vadra marched from his residence to the ED office after being summoned in connection with a Gurugram land case, alleging ‘political vendetta’. He said, “Whenever I will speak up for people and make them heard, they will try to suppress me. I have always given all answers and continue to do so.” “There is nothing in the case. For the last twenty years, I have been summoned 15 times and interrogated for more than 10 hours every time. I have submitted 23000 documents”, he further said.

