Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has instructed all hospitality establishments in Makkah to avoid providing accommodation to individuals who do not possess a Hajj permit or an official entry permit for work or residence in the city during the Hajj season.

According to a report in the Saudi Gazette, this directive will take effect starting April 29 (Dhul Qada 1, 1446) and will remain in force until the end of the Hajj season.

Read-Hajj 2025: Last summer pilgrimage for the next 16 years

The Ministry of Interior also announced on April 12 that, starting Tuesday, April 29, individuals holding any type of visa other than a Hajj visa will not be allowed to enter or remain in Makkah.

In partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the ministry has also launched the Tasreeh Platform—a unified digital system for issuing Hajj permits.

This platform facilitates the issuance of licenses and permits that authorize both domestic and international pilgrims to enter Makkah and the holy sites. It integrates with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah through the Nusuk platform.

The platform also enables workers and volunteers involved in Hajj activities, as well as the vehicles transporting them, to enter Makkah and the holy sites. Permits can be viewed through the national application Tawakkalna.

Functions of the Tasreeh Platform

Developed by SDAIA in collaboration with all government agencies involved in serving Hajj pilgrims, the platform performs the following functions:

Enhances technical integration among government and service agencies involved in Hajj. Standardizes, organizes, and coordinates procedures during the Hajj season. Contributes to delivering high-quality services to ensure pilgrims can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Model for Innovative Technology

The Tasreeh Platform enables security personnel at Makkah’s entry points to automatically read and verify permits via the Maidan application.

It represents a significant leap in the use of innovative technological solutions, offering greater flexibility and speed in issuing licenses and permits through seamless integration across relevant agencies.