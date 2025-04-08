Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has set the deadline of April 29 (Dhul Qada 1) for foreign Umrah pilgrims to leave the kingdom in preparation for the annual Hajj season.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, the ministry also announced that April 13 (Shawwal 15) is the final date for pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The ministry emphasized that failure to adhere to these dates may result in consequences for both individuals and Umrah service providers, including companies and establishments, who must comply with regulations regarding the departure of pilgrims within the specified timeframe.

The ministry issued a warning, stating that any delays beyond the specified date will be considered a violation. Furthermore, failure by companies and establishments to report overstaying pilgrims may lead to fines of up to SR100,000, in addition to legal action.