CNN —

Hamas has agreed to a new Egyptian proposal to release 5 hostages, including the American-Israeli Edan Alexander, in exchange for a renewed ceasefire, a Hamas source tells CNN.

The proposal is similar to one presented several weeks ago by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, although it is not clear whether it also includes the release of additional bodies of deceased hostages.

In exchange for the release of 5 hostages, Hamas expects a return to phase 1 ceasefire conditions, including the entry of humanitarian aid, as well as an agreement to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire, the source said.

In a televised address, Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya said the militant group enaged with the proposal “positively” before agreeing to it.

Al-Hayya added that Hamas has “fully abided” by the terms of the first ceasefire deal and hopes Israel “does not obstruct this proposal.”

Israel has responded to the Egyptian offer with a counter-proposal, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a series of consultations yesterday, following a proposal received from the mediators. In recent hours, Israel transferred its counter proposal to the mediators, in full coordination with the United States,” the office said.

Israel earlier this month renewed attacks in Gaza and imposed a complete blockade of humanitarian aid entering the enclave, warning that its forces will maintain a permanent presence in parts of Gaza until the release of the remaining 24 hostages who are believed to still be alive.

According to health authorities in Gaza, at least 50,277 Palestinians have been killed and another 114,095 injured since Israel’s military offensive began in the enclave, following deadly terror attacks launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Eyad Kourdi.