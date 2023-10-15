The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Sunday alleged that the terror group Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians in the Gaza Strip ahead of the possible ground offensive by Israel after the deadly attacks on October 7.

It further stated that multiple rockets were fired at Tel Aviv and southern Israel during Saturday night and IDF continues to target Hamas military targets.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IDF posted, “Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians”.

In a video briefing, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said, “During the night, there were rockets fired at Tel Aviv and southern Israel. There is still combat in and around the northern part of the Gaza Strip. IDF continues to operate above the Gaza Strip and attack multiple military targets belonging to Hamas. We have called on the civilian population in Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate south of the Gaza River”.

“Hamas has issued warnings to their civilians not to evacuate and when people did not listen, they have actually stopped the civilians, and the convoy of civilians who were trying to flee from the situation and listening to our warnings, knowing that they are much better of the south of Gaza than staying in the northern part,” he added. Meanwhile, the Israeli soldiers, along with tanks and munitions were deployed near the Gaza border on Saturday as they prepare for a full ground offensive against Hamas.The IDF has asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the enclave using evacuation corridors between 10 am to 4 pm (local time), The Times of Israel reported.

In a video message, IDF International Spokesperson, Lt Col Richard Hecht stated, “The IDF is calling for the people of Gaza to evacuate to southern Gaza for their safety. Israel and Hamas are at war…”

He further stated that the IDF is responsible for defending the people of Israel and their war is “not against the people” of Gaza.

“That’s why we are operating to eliminate Gaza. Our war is not with the people of Gaza. In stark contrast to Hamas’ war crimes, we are calling on the residents of Gaza city to evacuate southwards for their own safety,” Hecht said.

He added, “Hamas is responsible for the people of Gaza, we are responsible for defending the people of Israel”.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

According to the latest updates, at least 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.